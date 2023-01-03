Récapitulatif de tous les transferts du mercato d’hiver en Challenger Pro League: qui arrive, qui s’en va ?
Dénicher des renforts, se débarrasser de joueurs devenus indésirables, faire une bonne affaire : comme chaque année, l’hiver sera agité pour les 12 clubs de D1B (la Challenger Pro League). Retrouvez ici l’intégralité des transferts déjà actés durant ce mercato hivernal de 2022.
Mis à jour le 3 janvier 2022
RSC ANDERLECHT U21 (RSCA Futures)
In:
Out: Lokesa (RKC Waalwijk, Ned)
BEERSCHOT
In: Moutha-Sebtaoui (Union Saint-Gilloise)
Out: Vaca (Bolivar, Bol)
CLUB BRUGES NXT
In:
Out: Ar. Engels (Augsbourg, All)
FCV DENDER
In: Fandi (Albirex Niigata, Sng)
Out:
KMSK DEINZE
In:
Out:
KRC GENK U21 (Jong Genk)
In:
Out:
LIERSE
In:
Out:
LOMMEL
In: Gordic (Mladost, Ser).
Out:
RWDM
In:
Out: Juninho (Botafogo B, Bré), Kurdic (Novi Pazar, Ser), Diallo (Francs Borains)
STANDARD U21 (Standard SL16)
In:
Out:
VIRTON
In: Mboyo (Visé)
Out:
SK BEVEREN
In: Filipovic (Bate Borisov, Blr),
Out: