Challenger Pro League D1B

Récapitulatif de tous les transferts du mercato d’hiver en Challenger Pro League: qui arrive, qui s’en va ?

Arne Engels quitte la Challenger Pro League pour l'Allemagne alors que Pelé Mboyo débarque à Virton en provenance de Visé.
La rédaction de Sportmagazine
aujourd'hui Mise à jour: aujourd'hui Source : belga

Dénicher des renforts, se débarrasser de joueurs devenus indésirables, faire une bonne affaire : comme chaque année, l’hiver sera agité pour les 12 clubs de D1B (la Challenger Pro League). Retrouvez ici l’intégralité des transferts déjà actés durant ce mercato hivernal de 2022.

Mis à jour le 3 janvier 2022

RSC ANDERLECHT U21 (RSCA Futures)

In:

Out: Lokesa (RKC Waalwijk, Ned)

BEERSCHOT

In: Moutha-Sebtaoui (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Out: Vaca (Bolivar, Bol)

CLUB BRUGES NXT

In:

Out: Ar. Engels (Augsbourg, All)

FCV DENDER

In: Fandi (Albirex Niigata, Sng)

Out:

KMSK DEINZE

In:

Out:

KRC GENK U21 (Jong Genk)

In:

Out:

LIERSE

In:

Out:

LOMMEL

In: Gordic (Mladost, Ser).

Out:

RWDM

In:

Out: Juninho (Botafogo B, Bré), Kurdic (Novi Pazar, Ser), Diallo (Francs Borains)

STANDARD U21 (Standard SL16)

In:

Out:

VIRTON

In: Mboyo (Visé)

Out:

SK BEVEREN

In: Filipovic (Bate Borisov, Blr),

Out: