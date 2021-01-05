Anderlecht

In: Bouchouari (libre), Hahn (libre).

Out:

Antwerp

In:

Out:

Beerschot

In:

Out:

Cercle Bruges

In: Bruzzese (libre).

Out:

Charleroi

In:

Out:

Club Bruges

In: Dost (Eintracht Francfort, Ger).

Out: Krmencik (PAOK, Gre).

Courtrai

In:

Out:

Eupen

In:

Out: Schouterden (AEK Larnaca, Cyp).

Gand

In:

Out:

Genk

In: Preciado (Independiente del Valle, Ecu).

Out: Maehle (Atalanta, Ita).

OH Louvain

In:

Out: Laes (Lierse K).

Malines

In:

Out:

Mouscron

In:

Out:

Ostende

In:

Out: Sibbick (Barnsley, Eng).

Standard

In:

Out:

STVV

In: Brüls (Westerlo).

Out:

Waasland-Beveren

In:

Out:

Zulte Waregem

In:

Out: Soisalo (FC Riga, Lat).

