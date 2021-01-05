Anderlecht
In: Bouchouari (libre), Hahn (libre).
Out:
Antwerp
In:
Out:
Beerschot
In:
Out:
Cercle Bruges
In: Bruzzese (libre).
Out:
Charleroi
In:
Out:
Club Bruges
In: Dost (Eintracht Francfort, Ger).
Out: Krmencik (PAOK, Gre).
Courtrai
In:
Out:
Eupen
In:
Out: Schouterden (AEK Larnaca, Cyp).
Gand
In:
Out:
Genk
In: Preciado (Independiente del Valle, Ecu).
Out: Maehle (Atalanta, Ita).
OH Louvain
In:
Out: Laes (Lierse K).
Malines
In:
Out:
Mouscron
In:
Out:
Ostende
In:
Out: Sibbick (Barnsley, Eng).
Standard
In:
Out:
STVV
In: Brüls (Westerlo).
Out:
Waasland-Beveren
In:
Out:
Zulte Waregem
In:
Out: Soisalo (FC Riga, Lat).