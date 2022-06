We were hit by two cases of Covid-19 within 24-hours through @MarcHirschi in #TourdeSuisse2022 and @mikkelbbjerg at the #TourOfSlovenia . Both riders have therefore been withdrawn from competition.#JoelSuter & @VSLaengen also taken out as precaution.



📝https://t.co/Ket05GtBb8 pic.twitter.com/fWGc2h6V2A