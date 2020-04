View this post on Instagram

Sadly I’m not gonna wear this national kit this year. But just like Churchill said “an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty” so I’m gonna take this opportunity to try new things in traning, to work on my weaknesses and have fun. Stay safe 🤍 #roadtotokyo #tokyo2021 #belgiancheetahs #teambelgium #relays #400m #4x400relay #race 📸 @fotorunners.es