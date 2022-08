Foot national Anthony Moris prolonge à l’Union Saint-Gilloise jusqu’en 2026

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 09: Union Saint-Gilloise's Anthony Moris in action during a UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round match between Rangers and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium, on August 09, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images) © Getty