Foot national Ces stats qui expliquent la mauvaise passe d’Anderlecht

Anderlecht's players react at the end of the Pro League Belgian football match between RSCA Anderlecht and Sporting Charleroi at the Lotto Park stadium in Anderlecht on October 2, 2022. - - Belgium OUT (Photo by JOHN THYS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JOHN THYS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)