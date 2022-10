Foot international Le Club Bruges et l’Union peuvent assurer leur avenir européen cette semaine

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 04: Ferra Jutgla of Club Brugge KV celebrates after scoring his team's 2nd goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Club Brugge KV and Atletico Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 4, 2022 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)