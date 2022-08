Conference league Europa et Conference Leagues: L’Union Saint-Gilloise, Anderlecht et La Gantoise fixés sur leur sort européen ce vendredi

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 15: Teddy Teuma of Union battles for the ball with Marco Kana of Anderlecht during the Jupiler Pro League Champions play-off match between RSC Anderlecht and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park on May 15, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)