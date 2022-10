Europa league L’Union, qui remonte deux buts de retard face à Braga (3-3), passera l’hiver européen

Braga's Vitor Tormena and Union's Victor Boniface fight for the ball during a match between Belgian soccer team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and the Portugese club SC Braga, Thursday 13 October 2022 in Heverlee, Belgium, the fourth game out of six in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League competition. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)