Foot international Conference League: La Gantoise tient sa première victoire face aux Shamrock Rovers

Gent's Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between Belgian KAA Gent and Irish Shamrock Rovers F.C., Thursday 15 September 2022 in Gent, on day two of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS