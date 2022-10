Cyclisme Remco Evenepoel remporte son deuxième Vélo de Cristal

VILVOORDE, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 12: Evenepoel Remco (BEL) of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team pictured during during the Kristallen Fiets award show. The Kristallen Fiets (Dutch for »Crystal Bicycle») is a cycle racing award, created in 1992 by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. The award is given annually to the Belgian rider considered to have performed the best over the year. At the headquarters of DPG Media on on October 12, 2022 in Vilvoorde, Belgium, 12/10/2022 ( Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews (Photo by Jan De Meuleneir / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JAN DE MEULENEIR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)