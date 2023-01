Cyclisme: une victoire avec les champions du monde et d’Europe en titre, c’est une première dans l’histoire

🍾 For the 1st time ever a team wins a UCI-race with



the reigning European 🇪🇺 champion (@FabioJakobsen)



AND



the reigning (different) world 🌈 champion (@EvenepoelRemco) at the start of the race



And a farmer's son of course. 🙂 #VueltaSJ2023 #VueltaASanJuan. https://t.co/VrRr90sMO6