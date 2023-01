9/22

STATION DES ROUSSES, FRANCE – JULY 10: France’s Sylvain Chavanel with team Quick Step wins the 165.5km stage seven of the Tour de France July 10, 2010 in Station Des Rousses, France. The route, which began in Tournus, finished in the Jura mountains and featured the first category two climbs of the Tour. Chavanel has also recaptured the yellow jersey. The iconic bicycle race will include a total of 20 stages and will cover 3,642km before concluding in Paris on July 25. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)