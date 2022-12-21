Démesure, hélicos et frustration: Les « tricampeones » fêtés à Buenos Aires

Plus de cinq millions de personnes, selon une source de la municipalité, s’étaient massés sur le parcours de l’Albiceleste

Sur la terre comme au ciel: des millions d’Argentins ont célébré mardi à Buenos Aires leurs champions du monde rentrés dans la nuit, une fête délirante au point de rendre impossible la fin de parade en bus, que l’équipe de Lionel Messi a fini par un survol en hélicoptères.

Plus de cinq millions de personnes, selon une source de la municipalité, s’étaient massés sur le parcours de l’Albiceleste, entre le complexe de la Fédération argentine (AFA) à 32 km, et le coeur de la ville de trois millions d’habitants (13 millions pour l’agglomération). « La plus importante mobilisation populaire de l’histoire » de l’Argentine, ont assuré plusieurs télévisions. Au bout de quatre heures, le bus des « tricampeones », parti à 11H45 (15H45, heure de Bruxelles) du siège de l’AFA, n’avait parcouru qu’une poignée de kilomètres, ralenti le long du chemin par des dizaines de milliers de supporters, avançant au pas au milieu d’une marée agglutinée aux couleurs bleu ciel et blanc, a constaté l’AFP. Très vite, il devint clair qu’il ne pourrait rallier l’Obélisque, point névralgique des célébrations, avant de longues heures, ou sans certains risques. Des images de télévision ont montré un supporteur qui s’est lancé d’un pont routier sur le bus des joueurs pour terminer sa chute dans la foule compacte.

(Photo by Martin Viene/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

La présidence a annoncé en milieu d’après-midi que « les champions du monde survolent tout le parcours prévu en hélicoptères, car il est devenu impossible de continuer par la route en raison de l’explosion de joie populaire. Continuons de célébrer en paix, et de leur montrer notre amour et admiration », a indiqué la porte-parole Gabriela Cerruti. Les autorités de sécurité « ne nous laissent pas arriver au bout pour saluer tous les gens qui attendaient à l’Obélisque », avait annoncé un peu plus tôt le président de l’AFA Chiqui Tapia dans un tweet. « Mille excuses au nom de tous les joueurs ».

No nos dejan llegar a saludar a toda la gente que estaba en el Obelisco, los mismos organismos de Seguridad que nos escoltaban, no nos permiten avanzar.

Mil disculpas en nombre de todos los jugadores Campeones.

Una pena 😠🇦🇷 — Chiqui Tapia (@tapiachiqui) December 20, 2022

Voir le contenu L’affichage de ce contenu a été bloqué pour respecter vos choix en matière de cookies. En cliquant sur « Voir le contenu », vous acceptez les cookies. Vous pouvez modifier vos choix à tout moment en cliquant sur « Paramètres des cookies » en bas du site.

Après le survol de la foule à bord de plusieurs hélicoptères, la coupe dans celui de Messi, le milieu Rodrigo De Paul et le sélectionneur Lionel Scaloni, les joueurs ont regagné le siège de l’AFA à Ezeiza. Et déjà en fin de journée, Messi et l’ailier Angel Di Maria avaient regagné peu avant 19H00 locales leur fief de Rosario, à 300 km, et le capitaine sa maison de Funes, a constaté l’AFP.

(Photo by Diego Radames/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Fin de parade à Buenos Aires, mais pas de la fête. Dans les avenues un peu plus clairsemées, chansons, tambours, cornes de brume, et des drapeaux ciel et blanc, innombrables, portés à bout de bras, autour de la tête, de la taille, attestaient à la tombée du jour d’une liesse sur laquelle personne ne voulait baisser le rideau. « Un peu de déception bien sûr, tout aurait pu être mieux organisé pour qu’on profite d’une chose dont on n’a pas profité depuis 36 ans », se désolait Roman Garcia, 38 ans et agent administratif. « Mais cela n’éclipse pas la joie (…) Et si l’organisation, la sécurité ont failli, le peuple, lui, a été à la hauteur. Une fête du peuple ».

« Nous sommes venus ici à 5H00 du matin et nous restons ici », assurait Marta Acosta, 35 ans, venue de Bernal Oeste en banlieue sud, elle aussi « un peu triste de n’avoir pu les voir ». Mais plus que tout « contente que la sélection ait gagné, c’est très important pour notre pays, pour les moments durs qu’il a passés. Commencer l’année avec l’Argentine championne nous fera nous sentir bien ». De partout, des banlieues de la capitale, de provinces, de Rosario, ils sont venus, partis parfois au coeur de la nuit, profitant d’un jour décrété férié pour venir partager l’ivresse du 3e titre mondial, et ont envahi dès les premières heures de la matinée la capitale. Ses avenues, puis diverses places, des bretelles d’accès… « Muchaaachos… ahora ganamos la tercera » (maintenant on a gagné la troisième): de loin en loin, la chanson devenue l’hymne officieux des « hinchas » argentins résonnait le long des grandes artères, fermées à la circulation, dans le métro, sur des places ou des écrans géants permettant de suivre le bus transportant « la copa ».

.(Photo by Diego Radames/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Près de quatre heures avant le départ du bus, ils étaient déjà plusieurs dizaines de milliers à traquer les coins ombragés par 25 degrés, dès 09H00 du matin. Après 21H00 locales, quelques heurts ont opposé plusieurs dizaines de jeunes, dont certains étaient manifestement alcoolisés, et la police qui venait de déloger un petit groupe ayant forcé l’entrée au bas de l’Obélisque, a constaté l’AFP. Deux cordons de police ont essuyé des jets de pierre, répliquant par des balles en caoutchouc et usant de matraques. Selon la chaîne TN, 13 personnes ont été interpellées et huit policiers blessés, bilan non confirmé de source officielle dans un premier temps. Les abords de l’Obélisque étaient totalement dégagés avant 22H00.

Dans un bilan antérieur, la municipalité a fait état de 16 personnes hospitalisées au cours de la journée pour des blessures, coupures ou traumatismes divers. Dimanche, ils avaient été plus d’un million à l’Obélisque, jusque tard dans la nuit de dimanche pour fêter la victoire contre la France aux tirs au but (3-3 a.p., 4-2 t.a.b.), après un match épique. Chiffre qui a rapidement explosé mardi.

(Photo by TOMAS CUESTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dans la nuit, Messi avait été le premier à apparaître sur la passerelle de l’avion ciel et blanc floqué « une équipe, un pays, un rêve », vers 02H30 locales, brandissant le trophée doré de la Coupe du monde, pour gagner le tapis rouge déployé sur le tarmac de l’aéroport d’Ezeiza. Dans un long message publié sur Instagram, le septuple Ballon d’Or a écrit « Merci du fond du coeur ! », affirmant que cette coupe « est à tous, à ceux qui n’ont pas réussi lors des Mondiaux antérieurs », à ce « groupe magnifique de joueurs », et à « Diego (Maradona), qui nous encourage depuis le ciel ».

« Cette Coupe du monde est aussi celle de Maradona », affirme Messi

Lionel Messi a dédié le titre de champion du monde qu’il a remporté à Diego Maradona, l’autre légende du football argentin sacré avec l’Albiceleste en 1986. Dans un long post sur Instagram, le capitaine argentin a évoqué Maradona, décédé il y a deux ans, auquel il est si souvent comparé. « Il nous a encouragés depuis le ciel », a écrit Messi, 35 ans, avec une vidéo, qui débute par un vieil extrait dans lequel, enfant, Leo déclare vouloir jouer au football pour l’équipe d’Argentine un jour.

Screenshot of Lionel Messi, latest post on social media, December 20, 2022., Credit:B4859 / Avalon

La vidéo présente ensuite des images de Messi en tant que jeune joueur dans son premier club, Grandoli, suivies par celles de ses débuts dans l’équipe d’Argentine. Viennent ensuite les images de la finale de la Coupe du monde 2014 perdue et, enfin, tous les moments forts de la Coupe du monde au Qatar, où Messi a fait gagner le titre mondial à son pays. Tout comme Maradona l’avait fait lors de la Coupe du monde 1986. « De Grandoli à la Coupe du monde au Qatar, il a fallu presque 30 ans. Trois décennies au cours desquelles le ballon m’a procuré beaucoup de plaisir et parfois de la tristesse. J’ai toujours rêvé de devenir champion du monde et je voulais continuer à essayer, même si je savais que cela pourrait ne jamais réussir », écrit Messi. « La Coupe que nous avons gagnée appartient aussi à ceux qui n’ont pas réussi à le faire lors des précédentes Coupes du monde que nous avons jouées, comme en 2014 au Brésil. Cette Coupe appartient aussi à Diego, qui nous a encouragés depuis le ciel. Et à chacun qui nous a soutenus, même quand ce que nous voulions ne fonctionnait pas. Les échecs font partie du voyage, sans déceptions il est impossible d’obtenir des succès. De tout mon cœur : merci beaucoup ! »