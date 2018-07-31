Un coup d'oeil sur son compte Instagram suffit à s'en convaincre : Stallone Limbombe est plus heureux que jamais. Last Week of preparation. Tougher than the other years but I'll get there... Matter of timing #qlf #lveb SL9 @kaagent LA VIE EST BELLE§??
Stallone Limbombe, sur les traces d'Anthony
A 27 ans, Stallone Limbombe découvre un grand club belge. Gand l'a acquis gratuitement à l'Antwerp. "Un tournant dans sa carrière."
