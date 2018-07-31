Stallone Limbombe, sur les traces d'Anthony

31/07/18 à 09:00 - Mise à jour à 08:59
Du Sport/Foot Magazine du 25/07/18

A 27 ans, Stallone Limbombe découvre un grand club belge. Gand l'a acquis gratuitement à l'Antwerp. "Un tournant dans sa carrière."

Un coup d'oeil sur son compte Instagram suffit à s'en convaincre : Stallone Limbombe est plus heureux que jamais. Last Week of preparation. Tougher than the other years but I'll get there... Matter of timing #qlf #lveb SL9 @kaagent LA VIE EST BELLE§??
...

Vous souhaitez continuer à nous lire?

Lisez 3 articles gratuits par mois

Je m'enregistre Je suis déjà enregistré
ou

Les abonnés du Sport/Foot Magazine bénéficient d'un accès illimité à tous les articles sur Sportfootmagazine.be

Je prends un abonnement Je suis déjà abonné
×

Vous souhaitez continuer à nous lire?

Lisez 3 articles gratuits par mois

Je m'enregistre Je suis déjà enregistré
ou

Les abonnés du Sport/Foot Magazine bénéficient d'un accès illimité à tous les articles sur Sportfootmagazine.be

Je prends un abonnement Je suis déjà abonné

Nos partenaires