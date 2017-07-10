Les adieux de Lukaku aux supporters d'Everton sur Instagram

10/07/17 à 11:48 - Mise à jour à 11:48

Source: Belga

Romelu Lukaku a choisi de faire ses adieux aux supporters d'Everton qui l'ont soutenu pendant quatre ans via son compte Instagram. "Je veux remercier toutes les personnes impliquées dans le club d'Everton", sont les premiers mots de l'attaquant de 24 ans qui défendra désormais les couleurs de Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku © AFP

Lukaku, qui doit encore signer son contrat, retrouvera José Mourinho à Old Trafford.

"Je veux remercier les fans pour leur soutien pendant 4 ans. Vous m'avez aidé pour chaque match et je peux fièrement dire que c'était un honneur de jouer devant vous. Je remercie le staff qui m'a fait sentir chez moi dès le premier jour, au stade comme au centre d'entraînement. C'était un honneur de jouer avec mes coéquipiers. Merci au staff technique de m'avoir aidé à devenir un meilleur joueur. Travailler avec vous a été un plaisir et je suivrai vos conseils pour la suite de ma carrière. Merci à Everton", a encore écrit le joueur le plus cher de l'histoire dui football.

On attend plus que la confirmation officielle du transfert de l'ex-anderlechtois qui a déjà passé la visite médicale. L'accord entre les deux clubs concernés est également conclu.

