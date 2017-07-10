Les adieux de Lukaku aux supporters d'Everton sur Instagram

I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the 4 years we've spend together. You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the the stadium and trainingground thank you for making me feel home from the first day i walked in. To my teammates it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and i'll take ur advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you everton football club ?

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT