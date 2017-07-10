Les adieux de Lukaku aux supporters d'Everton sur Instagram

Lukaku, qui doit encore signer son contrat, retrouvera José Mourinho à Old Trafford.
"Je veux remercier les fans pour leur soutien pendant 4 ans. Vous m'avez aidé pour chaque match et je peux fièrement dire que c'était un honneur de jouer devant vous. Je remercie le staff qui m'a fait sentir chez moi dès le premier jour, au stade comme au centre d'entraînement. C'était un honneur de jouer avec mes coéquipiers. Merci au staff technique de m'avoir aidé à devenir un meilleur joueur. Travailler avec vous a été un plaisir et je suivrai vos conseils pour la suite de ma carrière. Merci à Everton", a encore écrit le joueur le plus cher de l'histoire dui football.
On attend plus que la confirmation officielle du transfert de l'ex-anderlechtois qui a déjà passé la visite médicale. L'accord entre les deux clubs concernés est également conclu.
I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the 4 years we've spend together. You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the the stadium and trainingground thank you for making me feel home from the first day i walked in. To my teammates it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and i'll take ur advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you everton football club ?